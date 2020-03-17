Skagit Valley College announces Remote Operations begin March 17 and the continuation of remote instruction delivery
In order to minimize the spread of COVID-19, all Skagit Valley College sites remain closed and will be moving to Remote Operations beginning March 17 until April 24 or until further notice. The College will continue to offer all courses via remote delivery only. With Remote Operations, access to services for students and prospective students such as Instruction, Enrollment Services, Counseling and Advising, Financial Aid, Workforce Grants, and the Cardinal Bookstore, etc. will be available remotely. For complete information about these services, as well FAQs, please visit https://www.skagit.edu/remote
The health and safety of employees, students and the communities we serve are our primary concerns. In moving to Remote Operations, SVC is implementing information and directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Governor’s Office, and the Skagit County Health Department.
In addition, the College is applying the following Principles for Service:
1. The health and safety of employees, students and the communities we serve are our primary concern.
2. The College must take proactive steps to limit exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
3. The College will follow the advice/directives of the appropriate governmental and health agencies.
4. The teaching and learning functions are the core mission of the College.
5. The College must support students and faculty to succeed in our core mission.
For additional information and webpage updates, visit www.skagit.edu/coronavirus
