Washington counties now eligible for disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration

Small businesses in many Washington counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loans to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More counties are likely to become eligible in Washington state. Check the SBA website for the most updated information.

This is one of the first SBA disaster declarations in the country related to COVID-19.

Additional financing, exporting and advising resources to support business impacted by COVID-19

The SBA launched www.sba.gov/coronavirus to provide information about resources small businesses can access now to navigate their business through the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes financing through SBA Loan Guarantee Program – working capital, microloans, express loans and lines of credit – and counseling services through the SBA Resource Partner Network to help businesses navigate preparedness plans.

