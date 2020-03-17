Washington State Ferries is delaying the start of its international service to Sidney, B.C. because of concerns around COVID-19. At this time, service between Anacortes and B.C. is suspended until April 28. Please note that this does not affect domestic service. WSF will continue to make its regularly scheduled domestic stops in the San Juan Islands.
Reservations on sailings to Sidney through April 28 will be automatically canceled. Customers can make new vehicle reservations for dates after April 28, though please be advised that this date is subject to change.
We apologize for the service disruption and thank you for your patience. WSF will continue to monitor federal, state and county health recommendations and provide additional updates as they become available.
