Doses of Pfizer's newly-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 are here in Skagit County.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health approved this week Pfizer's lower-dose vaccine for children ages 5-11. The Department of Health's approval came Wednesday.
Driven by a return to school and by the more-contagious delta variant, children in the 5-11 age group are no longer relatively safe from the virus, making vaccination for this group significant, said county spokesperson Danica Sessions.
“In Skagit County, approximately 25% of all our COVID-19 cases between Sept. 5 and Oct. 23 were in school age children,” county Health Officer Howard Leibrand said in a news release. “Pediatric vaccines will be a game changer in our fight against this virus.”
The county is taking vaccination appointments for children 5 to 11 at the Skagit County Fairgrounds vaccination and testing site, Sessions said.
She said the fairgrounds site will offer 25 appointments per day.
Parents and guardians can make appointments at prepmod.doh.wa.gov, and by searching for “Skagit County Public Health” under name of location, according to the news release.
Because staff will be working with young children, they want to create an environment where the children feel as comfortable as possible, Sessions said. The county is in talks with the Children's Museum of Skagit County to partner on the vaccination process.
“If in a week or two we have the supply, we might consider increasing the number of appointments,” Sessions said.
Children ages 5 to 11 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who can consent to vaccination. This is unlike with parents of children 12 or older who are allowed to give consent in a letter or by phone, she said.
As a way to preserve the county's vaccine supply, Sessions urges parents to seek the vaccine through their child's pediatrician or a local pharmacy before setting an appointment at the county site.
A full list of vaccine providers is available at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov, or by calling the COVID-19 Information Hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then pressing #.
Those with questions about the vaccine, including whether their child should get it, should speak with their child's pediatrician, Sessions said.
She said the dosage of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine is about one third of that given to those 12 and older, and is still administered in two doses.
