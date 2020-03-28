The Puget Sound Food Hub, a farmer-owned cooperative, is now allowing the public to directly purchase from among 50 Skagit and Whatcom county farms in hopes of helping farmers make up lost income amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food hub has traditionally helped small farms sell to wholesale buyers, such as restaurants, but has now branched out into direct retail sales at its distribution center west of Mount Vernon, said manager Andrew Yokom.
Skiyou Ranch, a certified organic beef farm east of Sedro-Woolley, has been a member of the food hub for one year, said Tarie Benson, co-owner of the fourth-generation farm.
“The food hub has been wonderful because without them I wouldn’t actually have a source of income, because the (farmers) markets are closed, and the restaurants quit buying,” she said.
She said farmers markets make up about 50% of the farm’s business, and restaurants account for 15%.
Yokom said the food hub is assessing orders on a case-by-case basis. Online pre-orders are required, and there is a $250 minimum.
“I think we’re trying to be as nimble and flexible as we can to open up directly to customers,” he said.
David Bauermeister, executive director of the Northwest Agriculture Business Center in Mount Vernon, said the center is working with less-established food hubs in surrounding counties to help them start direct retail sales or set up their operations for the first time. The center offers technical assistance and software.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic has already altered food buying.
“The mix in the United States has been 50% eat-at-home and 50% dine out,” he said. “With the closing of restaurants, it’s shifted. That was an instantaneous shift of purchasing habits, so the retail is having to react to the change in volume.”
That statistic is from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service.
Bow Hill Blueberries, another member of the food hub, has seen a recent increase in sales of its organic blueberry juice, blueberry powder and frozen berries at grocery stores and the farm’s website, said co-owner Harley Soltes.
“Our online sales are closer to what they are during Christmas,” he said. “We used to do a lot of farmers markets, that was our main retail presence. A lot of people are ordering online now to be delivered.”
Farms are able to sell directly to customers because they are considered an “essential” business under Gov. Jay Inslee’s “stay home, stay healthy” order.
However, an influx of customers coming up from the Seattle area resulted in Bow Hill Blueberries closing its retail store as a health precaution, Soltes said. He said customers can still pick up their orders from a walk-up window or have an employee place the order in the trunk of their vehicle.
Yokom said one advantage of the food hub is that customers will be able to buy from multiple farms at once, thereby minimizing contact.
“We think we have the capacity for people to back up cars to the loading gate, and we can load into people’s cars,” he said.
Buying in larger quantities is a growing trend.
“People seem to be buying for a whole family, a neighbor or themselves and holding onto it,” Yokom said.
Harmony Fields in Bow, which makes cheese from sheep’s milk, had planned to sell at three farmers markets in north Puget Sound starting in April, but is pivoting to grocery stores, said co-owner Jessica Gigot.
“We do hope that there are more opportunities in grocery stores, because grocery is unaffected,” she said. “We are aggressively seeking ways to get into grocery stores, and farm stands.”
Gigot said one challenge is competing with cheaper imported cheeses. She said some stores are promoting local products as part of a “Buy Local Cheese” campaign by the Washington Cheesemakers Association.
Harmony Fields is also hoping its community-supported agriculture boxes, which will include seasonal cheese and other products, will be a success this summer, she said.
Yokom said the food hub’s goal is to get farmers set up with alternative sales options before the summer, when many kinds of produce are ready to sell.
“If many restaurants aren’t able to reopen, I think the impact on farms will be profound,” he said. “We’re trying to be as creative as we can to look ahead.”
Farmers markets are up in the air, too, even though they are considered an “essential business.”
“I’m not counting out (farmers markets) because we’re all optimistic with them opening back up,” said Benson, of Skiyou Ranch. “But with foot traffic (at farmers markets), I don’t see that happening (in April). I’m tentatively hoping May 1 they will reopen.”
She said it’s an adjustment for business owners accustomed to interacting face to face with customers.
“Being around people all the time, you don’t really think about (taking precautions),” Benson said. “You think about greeting your customers and shaking their hands, so that part is tough ... But we’re doing everything we can to abide, and hoping all of our customers will be waiting for us when they come back.”
