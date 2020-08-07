A Skagit County resident has contracted a rare condition connected with COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.
Called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, the disease causes inflammation in two or more organs in patients 21 or younger who are believed to have had COVID-19, according to a news release from the department.
The Skagit County case is one of 11 recorded in the state, the release states.
One week into August, Skagit County's COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb.
Only one day this month has the daily increase in new cases stayed at single digits, with nine reported Thursday, according to county data. The rest saw at least 10.
However, data was not available for July 31 or Aug. 2 due to a glitch with the state Department of Health database. Numbers for these days were rolled into the next day's figures.
In total, through Thursday 858 cases have been recorded in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the most current state data, Skagit County falls far behind Gov. Jay Inslee's goals for moving to the next stage of reopening.
As of Aug. 5, the county is reporting 99.1 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous 14 days. The goal is 25 per 100,000, according to the governor's Safe Start plan.
The main driver of new cases here, according to county Health Officer Howard Leibrand, is family gatherings.
"People are generally masking better in public, but they're not masking when they meet with their friends (and family)," Leibrand said in an earlier interview.
