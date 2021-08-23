Skagit County Public Health reported 371 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running Aug. 15 through Aug. 21.
That number includes both positive PCR tests and positive antigen tests. Prior to Aug. 11, Public Health reported only positive PCR tests among its COVID-19 totals.
Antigen tests, commonly available at pharmacies, return results much faster than the traditional PCR tests, but because they are less sensitive in certain circumstances, the state Department of Health refers to them as “probable” cases.
Among the new cases reported, 286 were from positive PCR tests and 85 from positive antigen tests.
The seven-day Sunday-through-Saturday period running Aug. 15 to Aug. 21 included two new deaths and 31 new hospitalizations.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county has had 83 deaths and 429 hospitalizations.
