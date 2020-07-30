The state’s top public health doctor shared Wednesday a little good news in the fight against COVID-19.
“We have seen a little bit of a flattening ... over the last two to three weeks,” State Public Health Officer Kathy Lofy said during a news conference.
As the number of tests per day increases statewide, the number of new positives daily is starting to slow its climb, she said.
“I’d call that a positive signal in our data,” Lofy said.
The rate of positive COVID-19 cases has decreased slightly— from about 5.8%, according to data available July 11, to about 5.2%, according to July 18 data — which Lofy said was a positive sign for the state.
While an improvement, she said the gains are small and the virus is still very dangerous.
Lofy once again encouraged state residents to wear masks when they leave home, keep at least 6 feet of space between themselves and others, and stay at home as much as possible.
In Skagit County, the number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic increased by 17 on Thursday, though the number of hospitalizations and deaths remained the same.
The county has now had 783 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 20 deaths and 506 who have recovered from the disease.
