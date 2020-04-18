For the past two weeks, local banks have been working in overdrive to process an unprecedented number of loan applications from small businesses seeking a lifeline during the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis.
Banks with branches in Skagit County have reported their staffs have put in long hours, including working weekends and over the Easter holiday, to get aid to small businesses as quickly as possible, according to interviews with four banks.
But federal funding for the Payment Protection Program (PPP) — intended to help small businesses cover expenses such as rent and utilities and keep staff on payroll — ran out last week, leaving some applicants in limbo.
The program had been live for less than two weeks before $350 billion was exhausted. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is no longer taking applications, according to its website.
Mount Vernon-based Savi Bank allocated about $44 million in loan funding to 323 applicants in Skagit, Island and Whatcom counties, said Mike Cann, the bank's CEO and chairman of the board.
However, 100 more applicants did not receive funding before the program ran out of money, he said.
Congress is considering adding new funds to the program.
“We’re still waiting on $250 billion in additional funds that we hope are forthcoming," Cann said. "We are going to make every effort we can to get those (100) applications in the queue."
Todd Anderson, chief credit officer for Savi Bank, said businesses with more resources had an advantage over smaller mom-and-pop stores because they were able to quickly gather documentation and get the application correct the first time.
"There were a lot of businesses across the country who were not able to get to the finish line," Anderson said.
In a written statement provided to the Skagit Valley Herald, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray of Washington said she was pushing for more support for small businesses along with other measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm working as fast as I can to make sure they get those resources, that Congress truly prioritizes small business owners in hard-hit communities, and that we get additional emergency resources to hospitals, health care providers, struggling families, and finally ramp up testing so we can eventually get back to normal," Murray said in the statement.
SBA data released this week shows that 30,421 PPP loans — totaling nearly $7 billion — were approved statewide.
The six industries that received the most loan money were construction — which received 13% of total approved dollars — followed by professional, scientific and technical services, manufacturing, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, and retail trade, according to the data.
Loans for $150,000 and less accounted for about 74% of the total number of approved loans.
Tippawan Wongkaew, owner of Thai House restaurant in downtown Mount Vernon, applied for both a PPP loan and the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), and said both her applications are pending.
The EIDL program, which offered business owners grants of up to a $10,000, also ran out of money last week, according to the SBA.
Thai House is open for take-out and delivery, though business is slower than usual, Wongkaew said. She has closed her other business, a second Thai restaurant called Sabai Jai in Everett, but said if she doesn't receive aid, she may reopen the restaurant to pay employees to help them earn a living.
"One of my employees has no money right now, but he has to pay child support, his rent, utilities and everything," she said.
Wongkaew said because of her underlying health conditions, she would prefer to close both restaurants for the time being. But knowing help in the form of loans might not come, she chose to keep the Mount Vernon restaurant open to survive.
Now it's a matter of waiting.
"It’s like in the middle of nowhere, there's no hope," Wongkaew said.
Some banks quit taking applications due to the sheer volume. Nonbank lending platforms have recently started taking applications.
Jillian George, owner of Jillian G. Salon in Anacortes, submitted a Payment Protection Program application through Kabbage, a technology company and approved SBA lender. She is waiting to see if her application has been approved.
She said because the salon's hair stylists are independent contractors, she has no employee payroll costs, but would instead use the loan to pay herself and cover her stylists' share of the rent.
"Just because some of them are single mothers and (I want) to be able to help them out if this goes on longer," George said.
She said one challenge is that independent contractors such as hair stylists had been previously ineligible for state unemployment benefits. The federal coronavirus relief package — the CARES Act — has expanded benefits to self-employed workers, independent contractors and freelancers. The state was set to open up applications for the benefits on Saturday.
Kelly McPhee, vice president of communications and public relations at Banner Bank, which has branches in Washington and three other states, said businesses looking for help may have other options.
The SBA is offering debt relief and is paying the principal, interest and fees on current loans for six consecutive months.
McPhee said moving forward, banks will be better equipped to help businesses secure funding, now that they're familiar with the Payment Protection Program.
"It was a situation where we were changing the tires while driving the car," she said. "Now we're at highway speed and we're looking for additional funding."
Scott DeGraw, vice president and commercial banking officer at Bank of the Pacific, said questions remain on loan forgiveness, which is linked to a business' ability to retain or rehire employees.
"If you can bring your employees back to payroll, but can't reopen a business because of (a government shutdown), then what effect does that have on you?" he said.
DeGraw said overall, applicants felt the PPP loans would have a positive impact.
"We're in such a tight labor market and businesses don't want (employees) looking for a job elsewhere. It's too hard to find skilled people," he said.
At Heritage Bank, Market President Matt Ray, who is based in Burlington, said the bank was able to take care of a majority of its customers who applied for loans.
“It’s unlike anything I've been a part of, in some really good ways," he said. "The way that the money is getting out to customers today, the resources that have been necessary (to start) the program in such a tight time frame have been unbelievable."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.