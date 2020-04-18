Retail marijuana stores in Skagit County are continuing to serve their customers as essential businesses allowed to stay open during Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
Stores are making adjustments to protect the health of customers and employees, are doing more online and curbside sales, and are seeing consistent demand for their products during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s extremely busy right now and (people) need to medicate right now more than they normally would,” said Julieth Jreige, owner of Cannazone in Mount Vernon.
She said the store had its “best day ever” on Wednesday. She attributes higher sales to stimulus checks from the federal government landing in bank accounts, and the 4/20 marijuana holiday on Monday.
Jreige said the store is allowing two customers at a time inside, has put plexiglass screens at cash registers, and has installed separators to maintain six feet of distance between customers.
“We’ve been trying to promote that people stock up,” she said. “We want them to stock up, stay home and limit exposure at stores.”
At Loving Farms, also in Mount Vernon, co-owner Nate Loving said the retail pot shop has closed its sales area to customers and cut back to four days a week. Customers can order online through the website Leafly, but must pay at the store at the time of pickup.
“We’re trying to stay as a safe as possible and make customers as safe as possible,” he said.
Curbside sales are temporarily allowed for marijuana purchases in an effort to support social distancing, provided that stores check IDs of everyone in a car, according to the state Liquor and Cannabis Board. Drive-thru windows are not allowed.
Marijuana retailers are considered part of the essential workforce in the health care sector. Loving said customers use marijuana to not only address medical issues, but for therapeutic purposes.
“For certain people who don’t like to drink, it’s probably nice to have a little getaway,” he said.
The business has just four employees, down from close to double that before the pandemic, Loving said. He said the business gave employees the option to stay home and use paid time off if they felt unsafe coming to work, and about half the crew left.
For now, staying open four days a week is a good balance.
“Kind of at this pace, it gives us three days to go home and a chance to re-evaluate our health and see how we’re feeling with this schedule,” Loving said. “I’m trying to balance being safe and making a living and getting by and taking care of our customers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.