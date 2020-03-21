RoozenGaarde will not open its display garden or flower fields for the 2020 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival in April due to COVID-19 concerns, the company announced Saturday morning.
"Washington state Governor Jay Inslee has asked us all to do our part to help stop the spread of Coronavirus," a Saturday statement said on the company's website. "Following these recommendations, we have made the difficult decision to close our display garden and flower fields to the public until further notice. This is not a decision that we take lightly and it will have tremendous long lasting impacts on our business, family, and local community. We ask that you please do your part to and help so that we might end the spread."
Tulip Town still plans to allow visitors — no more than 50 at a time — in its flower fields, in accordance with restrictions on the size of gatherings. The farm is also exploring a drive-through option to see tulips.
Andrew Miller, one of Tulip Town's owners, said Saturday morning Tulip Town is still moving forward with its plan, despite RoozenGaarde's decision to close its fields.
"We feel like we have come up with some creative ways to both see the fields and gardens and maintain social distancing protocols," he said in a text message.
Miller said the company has been in contact with the governor's office for guidance on the farm's approach.
Nearly all of the 2020 Tulip Festival events have been canceled, Tulip Festival executive director Cindy Verge said Friday.
