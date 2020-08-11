Two more Skagit County school boards approved Monday plans to begin the school year mostly online.
The Sedro-Woolley and Concrete school boards voted unanimously to approve the plans put together by their school districts.
"I think it's the only decision," Sedro-Woolley School Board President Christina Jepperson said. "None of us are 100% comfortable that this is the best option, but there’s no way around it at this time.”
The board looked at a variety of other plans, including the possibility of bringing the youngest students back to the district's campuses, but none of those plans appeared to be feasible, she said.
"We looked at so many other options and unfortunately every option was going to leave a substantial number of students out," she said. "That includes this option. We are working really hard to reach the students in the most need.”
The Burlington-Edison and Mount Vernon school boards have already approved their plans to start the school year with online learning.
The Sedro-Woolley School Board also approved Monday delaying the start of school by about a week in order to give the district adequate time to prepare its teachers, Jepperson said.
School will now start Sept. 8, Jepperson said.
The La Conner School Board made a similar decision Monday, pushing back the start of school to Sept. 14.
That district will be holding weekly online community sessions regarding its remote La Conner Connect plan. They will be Wednesdays, beginning this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about how to access those meetings, visit the district's website at lcsd.wednet.edu.
The Concrete School District will begin the year with what Superintendent Wayne Barrett called a "soft" opening, holding parent/teacher conferences to explain what the district's online learning platform will look like.
