MOUNT VERNON — Despite there being no students in schools statewide, the food service workers at the Mount Vernon School District’s Cascade Commons — which serves Mount Baker Middle School and Little Mountain Elementary School — are as busy as ever.
Every day, a team of workers packs breakfasts and lunches for about 725 of the district’s students.
Those meals go to students from Mount Baker, Little Mountain, Jefferson and Harriet Rowley elementary schools, and other students spread throughout the district’s east side.
The meals comprise about half of the about 1,500 daily meals the Mount Vernon School District is getting to students during the statewide school shutdown.
“We’re all just in this together,” said Debbi Coble, the district’s kitchen manager for the Cascade Commons.
When Gov. Jay Inslee ordered the shutdown March 13 of all public and private schools, he tasked districts with continuing to provide meals to their students — many of whom may not eat if not for the meals they are provided at school.
Since March 17, the first day of the closure, districts have been getting creative in how to do so, using a combination of pick-up meal sites and delivery to students who live too far away from their neighborhood schools.
“We deliver to parts of town that are too far away to walk to school,” said bus driver Michael Tolf.
Because the food is delivered early in the morning — too early for some — Tolf and fellow transportation worker Donna Grinton are, in many cases, delivering the meals to students’ doors.
“It’s fun to help where we can,” Tolf said.
Districts will also be providing food next week during what would normally be spring break.
Also beginning next week, the federal government has dropped the requirement that children be present to accept meals.
