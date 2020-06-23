Sea Mar Community Health Centers is offering free COVID-19 testing two days a week at its Mount Vernon medical clinic on LaVenture Road.
Insurance is not required and tests will be available to anyone in the community, according to a news release from the nonprofit medical provider.
Tests are by appointment only. They are available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m., according to the release. Call 360-542-8900 for scheduling.
By expanding access to free testing, Sea Mar aims to reduce the spread of the virus in marginalized communities, said Ricardo Jimenez, vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer.
“It’s important for Sea Mar to protect our most vulnerable communities, including Latinos, brown and Black communities, individuals experiencing homelessness, and people who are under and uninsured," Jimenez said.
The clinic is at 1400 N. LaVenture Road in Mount Vernon.
