SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A Sedro-Woolley teacher has turned a few extra dollars into school supplies, plus a few fun treats, for elementary school students.
Carole Webb, a first grade teacher at Central Elementary School, has used money she made selling homemade cloth masks to buy supplies for 48 children stuck mostly at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said she began making masks to donate to medical professionals and front-line workers. She made enough to sell additional masks to the general public for $5 each.
When some grateful people gave her above the asking price, she ended up with extra money ... and an idea for how best to use it.
“I decided to use that money to help kids who are needy in the district,” Webb said.
She bought a cache of school supplies online: glue sticks, crayons, scissors, notebook paper.
Webb included some fun items such as craft kits, stickers, activity books and dice. Each of the 48 boxes has a small stuffed animal, too.
Even the boxes are good quality, she said. Those were donated by fellow teacher Tracy O’Hare.
Webb said assembling and delivering the boxes was a team effort. She got a hand from her grandchildren Mason Wylie, 14, and Lola Wylie, 12. She said they helped with the idea, too.
“I wanted to give them a lesson in giving back and asked them what they thought would be good,” Webb said.
On Thursday, she delivered the initial 17 boxes — following social distancing guidelines — to her own students, one of whom lives in Concrete.
She said she’ll consult with fellow teachers and school administrators to find good recipients for other boxes. Fellow teachers and administrators including Principal Matt Mihelich have been supportive, she said.
“Some of the kids have been shy when I showed up at their homes. They don’t want to say anything, but their moms texted and said they liked it,” she said. “But just to see them ... it was emotional for me personally.”
She said she misses her students, whose school year abruptly ended because of the pandemic. She’s glad to have found a way to help them and others, and hopes other people consider taking steps to help others.
“Anything passed on to a child ... to them it’s everything,” Webb said.
