Skagit County Public Health has reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running May 16 to May 22.
That number is the lowest for a seven-day, Sunday-through-Saturday period since 50 were reported March 28 to April 3.
The 56 new cases comes after back-to-back weeks of 97 new cases per week.
The latest seven-day period had one new death and five new hospitalizations, bringing those totals throughout the pandemic to 73 and 331.
