Skagit County Public Health reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running May 30 to June 5.
That is the lowest total for a seven-day, Sunday-through-Saturday period since 28 cases were recorded Oct. 25-31.
The May 30 to June 5 period had one new COVID-19 death and six new hospitalizations.
