Skagit County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon, and that a seventh county resident has died from the disease.
The new cases bring the total confirmed cases to 240, up from 226 on Friday. Over the past week, new cases in Skagit County had been rising by about eight per day.
Howard Leibrand, the county's public health officer, said Saturday's larger increase could be due to expanded testing — such as more testing of health care personnel and other essential workers — or because residents are getting lax with social distancing.
"I'm a little concerned just driving around the community that what I'm seeing is far more than essential travel," he said.
Gov. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order is set to expire May 4, but Inslee has stated restrictions may need to continue beyond that.
Leibrand said the county is starting to see small clusters of confirmed and probable cases in families, such as multigenerational households. He said ideally, a sick person should avoid sharing a bathroom or kitchen with household members, but many don't have the opportunity to do that.
He said some local hotels are offering discounted rates to health care workers who may become sick and need to isolate from family members.
He said clusters of cases in industrial settings are also popping up.
The state Department of Labor & Industries issued new safety guidance on Thursday for the agriculture industry, and specific guidance for agricultural warehouses and packing houses.
As of Saturday afternoon, 33 county residents have required hospitalization due to COVID-19. Eighty-one have recovered.
