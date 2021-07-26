Skagit County Health Officer Howard Leibrand said Monday that vaccination is key defense against COVID-19 as the delta variant continues to spread, but masks remain another tool for protection — one that even the vaccinated should consider in order to protect others.
Those unvaccinated against COVID-19 should wear masks in crowded situations, he said in a statement Monday.
Leibrand issued a statement regarding vaccination and masks on the same day that seven Western Washington counties — Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clallam, Jefferson, San Juan and Grays Harbor — joined King County's Friday recommendation for mask-wearing in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccine status.
Leibrand said he did not sign on to the joint statement because he did not agree with part of an earlier version. He said the part he did not agree with was removed before the statement was released.
In his own statement issued through the county, Leibrand said: "It is never a bad idea to wear a mask in an indoor situation, particularly as we see the delta variant becoming more prominent in our communities."
Protections such as vaccines and masks help protect those who cannot yet be vaccinated, such as children under age 12.
The prominence of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant means everyone is now at greater risk of catching and transmitting the virus, he said.
The three vaccines are extremely effective at preventing severe illness and death even though in a small percentage of cases, vaccinated people have tested positive and experienced mild symptoms.
Those who are unvaccinated will almost certainly get sick over the next couple months, he said.
“They are going to get the illness if they don't get the vaccine," Leibrand said.
In the county, new cases spiked to 79 last week, more than doubling the prior week's number and hitting the highest rate since mid-May. Delta variant cases represent the majority of those new cases, Leibrand said.
At 96%, the vast majority of new cases are in those who have not been vaccinated. That means vaccination is still the best tool to protect against it, he said.
About 68.6% of eligible county residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 62.4% are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Leibrand said a vaccinated individual's decision to mask up again should be based on the rate of spread of COVID in the community and on their comfort level with accepting risk.
Someone who spends extended time with older or other vulnerable people could make a different decision than someone who is younger and healthier, he said.
“Personally for me, I think the extra protection of a mask is important,” Leibrand said.
Anyone who feels symptoms that could be from COVID-19 or was recently exposed to someone with the disease should undergo testing, which is available at most pharmacies.
Vaccines are free and available to those 12 or older through pharmacies, primary care providers and mobile clinics. Public Health has a list of upcoming vaccination events at skagitcounty.net/covidvaccine.
