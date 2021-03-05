Skagit County Public Health is expecting its largest COVID-19 vaccine allotment yet next week.
County spokesperson Laura Han said two trays of the Pfizer vaccine — about 1,950 doses — should be on the way to the vaccination clinic at the county fairgrounds.
Appointments will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, at skagitcounty.com/covidvaccine. Those who have experienced difficulty registering online can call Public Health's vaccine hotline at 360-416-1500.
"It's not just us either," she said. "Pretty much all providers are getting a large shipment."
In addition to these first doses, Han said the county is continuing to receive all the second doses it requests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.