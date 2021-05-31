Skagit County Public Health reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running May 23 to May 29.
That is an increase over the previous seven-day period, when there were 56.
Still, it marked the fourth consecutive seven-day, Sunday-through-Saturday period when the number of new cases was not in the triple digits.
The May 23-29 period brought with it four new hospitalizations but no new deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.