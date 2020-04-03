Weekly unemployment claims in Skagit County surged the final two weeks of March, almost in lockstep with the shutdown of restaurants and bars, the closure of nonessential businesses, and other measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
From March 15 to March 21, workers in Skagit County filed 1,966 new claims, up from 163 the week before, according to data released Thursday by the state Employment Security Department (ESD). The following week, the number of new claims climbed to 3,425.
That's a 3,325% increase in weekly claims compared to roughly the same week in March last year, according to ESD data.
Anneliese Vance-Sherman, regional labor economist for the ESD, said in most major economic downturns, there is a lag between when business slows and when layoffs start. This time it was different.
"It was very swift and by executive order, and a completely different circumstance than what we're used to seeing," she said.
Statewide, workers filed 181,975 new jobless claims the during the final week of March, according to ESD.
The unemployment rate in Skagit County was 5.8% in February. Vance-Sherman said the unemployment rate for mid-March through mid-April won't be known until May.
The May data will also show the specific number of job losses across all industries in Skagit County. So far, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy appear wide-ranging, with unemployment claims coming in from all industries, Vance-Sherman said.
She said a large portion of recent claims came from workers in the leisure and hospitality industry, as many restaurants and bars have reduced their staff or shut down entirely, and hotels are faced with dropping demand.
The health care sector has also seen an increase in claims, Vance-Sherman said.
"I think that came as a little bit of a surprise," she said. "It's easy to imagine health care being front line of battling this virus, but it's also your massage therapist, physical therapist and dentist, and a lot of nonessential activities that require face-to-face interaction."
She said workers in construction have also been impacted, especially with recent clarification on what is considered essential construction. Manufacturing has also been affected, and when one company temporarily shuts down, it can cause a ripple effect in the supply chain, she said.
For information on applying for unemployment benefits, visit esd.wa.gov/unemployment.
