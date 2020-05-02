MOUNT VERNON — In a time of skyrocketing need for food assistance, Skagit Gleaners is giving back.
Executive Director Morgan Curry said the food rescue group has been receiving donations and surplus from a variety of restaurants and other businesses since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, far more than its members can use.
She said the thousands of pounds of surplus food have been sent to local food banks and other food assistance programs each week since mid-March.
“We’ve been blessed with an abundance,” she said. “We want to share that abundance with the community.”
The group is donating 10,000 to 15,000 pounds of food a week, Curry said.
Skagit Gleaners is a Mount Vernon-based food rescue and recovery organization, taking food that would otherwise be thrown away and offering it to its members in exchange for a fee, Curry said.
Rebecca Larsen, executive director of Helping Hands Solution Center in Sedro-Woolley, said her food bank has been receiving about 5,000 pounds of bread a week from Skagit Gleaners.
Larsen said her organization has had trouble getting things such as sliced bread and bagels, as its regular supply chains have been disrupted due to the pandemic. This has meant the families that rely on the food bank had to go without this staple, she said.
“Now we’re able to do two or three loaves per family,” she said. “It’s been a lifesaver.”
Organizations such as Helping Hands that rely on volunteers are struggling during the pandemic, as people are staying home and limiting travel outside. But with Skagit Gleaners’ requirement that its members volunteer, Curry said her workforce is strong.
“It’s almost like, subconsciously, we were preparing for this,” she said. “Everyone has risen to the occasion.”
