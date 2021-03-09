More doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are making their way to Skagit County, and Skagit Regional Health is working to distribute them.
The provider’s Mount Vernon vaccine clinic has received 1,170 first doses, which it will administer to those on its wait-list, or to patients who meet the eligibility criteria.
Justin Oram, vice president of clinic operations, said at a meeting Tuesday that 14,037 shots have been given in the Mount Vernon clinic as of Monday, and another 9,315 at its Smokey Point location.
With the concern that many on the provider’s wait-list have been vaccinated by a different provider, staff contacted those on the wait-list to make it more accurate.
The list, which had been at about 60,000 people, was brought down to about 25,000, Oram said.
He said staff will continue to reach out to those on the wait-list and take off those who no longer need the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.