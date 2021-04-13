Skagit Regional Health's COVID-19 testing clinic will close April 19.
The closure of the acute respiratory clinic comes in response to other local health care providers and pharmacies offering such testing.
Skagit Regional Health will continue to offer testing to those with severe symptoms — fever, shortness of breath, diarrhea or other flu-like symptoms — at its urgent care facilities, according to a news release from the provider.
“We are proud to have been an organization that began offering COVID-19 testing to anyone in the community early in the pandemic," CEO Brian Ivie said in the release. "As other entities have begun offering these services, we are confident that the community need for asymptomatic testing will continue to be met."
The provider had ended testing on patients without symptoms on March 26, the release states.
The acute respiratory clinic will be decommissioned and turned back into office space, according to the release.
A list of testing locations in Skagit County is available on the county website at skagitcounty.net/Departments/HealthDiseases/coronavirusdriveup.htm.
