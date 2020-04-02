Skagit Transit is further reducing bus service in response to declining ridership and health guidelines in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Monday, the transit agency will run buses on the less frequent Saturday schedules every day except Sunday, according to a news release.
It will also put restrictions on its on-demand paratransit service for people who can't use regular fixed-route buses. The service will be available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Additionally, routes 90x, 205, 206 and 300 will run less frequently. Routes 409, 513 and 750 will not run until further notice, the release states.
"To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, transit should be used for essential travel only," the release states.
On March 30, the transit agency first reduced its fixed-route bus schedule, responding to a 52% drop in ridership, according to a previous news release.
Updated schedules are available at Skagit Transit's website.
