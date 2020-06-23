The Skagit Valley Casino Resort is set to reopen at 10 a.m Wednesday, about 100 days after it closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Capacity will be limited to 30% of normal capacity, and hours are reduced to 10 a.m. to midnight daily, according to a news release from the casino, which is owned by the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe.
Guests will be required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks before entering.
Table games are staying closed, as are both hotels attached to the casino, the release states. Staff have installed plexiglass barriers at cashier stations and between slot machines.
Buffet service is suspended, but meals are still available for purchase 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the release.
The Swinomish Casino and Lodge — the county’s other casino — reopened May 28 with limited amenities and hours. It is open 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
