The Skagit Valley Family YMCA is offering free showers to people homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic, in partnership with Community Action of Skagit County.
The YMCA facility on Hoag Road in Mount Vernon started offering this service Tuesday to 10 people, though the program has room to expand, said Morgan Brin Moore, communications director.
Community Action’s staff is responsible for identifying people who would benefit from this service and will give them a voucher and a time slot.
Showers are available Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, though Brin Moore said the YMCA may add Wednesday, depending on need.
A bag lunch will also be provided, according to a news release from the YMCA.
Staff members will be given face shields donated by Chinook Enterprises to avoid spreading the virus, the release states.
