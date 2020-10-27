Two Skagit County public school districts have paused their plans to phase in more students as new cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Skagit County.
The good news, according to health leaders, is that the spike may be on its way to a plateau.
At 54.2 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, recorded cases in the county are the highest they've been since late August. However, the rate of increase is slower than in any spike the county has experienced so far.
Howard Leibrand, the county health officer, said residents need to continue following guidelines on masking and distancing to ensure the current spike stays managed, and hopefully is reversed.
"I'm a little reassured that we're learning how to deal with this," he said.
Preliminary data from the past two weeks, not yet confirmed by the state Department of Health, shows the county may be holding steady at around 50-55 cases per 100,000 people. While Leibrand said this information is fairly reliable, it shouldn't yet be taken as fact.
In the meantime, both the Sedro-Woolley and Burlington-Edison school districts have decided to delay bringing more youngsters into their buildings for now.
The Sedro-Woolley district, which welcomed back to schools its youngest learners on Oct. 12, has paused plans to phase in its third through sixth graders.
"Before we bring more elementary students back to campus in a hybrid model, we would like to see positive case rates fall below 40 per 100,000 for 10 consecutive days," Sedro-Woolley School District Superintendent Phil Brockman said in a news release. "We continue to ask our community's support in helping us reach the metrics needed to reopen our schools: mask up, follow social distancing protocols and wash your hands. That's what's going to help our students get back in school."
The Burlington-Edison School District, which welcomed back its youngest learners last week, also put a pause on reintroducing its third and fourth graders, which it had originally planned to do on Nov. 9, according to the district's website.
"It is important that regional health data are stable and remain in the moderate range before we bring more students into our buildings," Superintendent Laurel Browning said.
As of Monday afternoon, the Concrete School District still plans to have all of its students in building — in shifts — by Nov. 9, Superintendent Wayne Barrett said.
The Anacortes School District plans to begin phasing its students back into buildings next week, with kindergarten through third graders starting on Nov. 2 and fourth and fifth graders the following week, Superintendent Justin Irish said.
That is, unless cases rise to the point where medical professionals advise otherwise, the district said on its website.
Leibrand said schools should be ready to roll back plans to expand in-person education if case numbers continue their climb, but he doesn't yet recommend they should pause.
Recent research shows opening schools are not resulting in large spread of the virus, especially at the elementary level, he said.
"I think it's a safe place for kids to be," he said, assuming the public health guidelines are being followed.
He said Skagit County is identifying many new cases in people who have ignored mask and distancing recommendations as they've gone to work or attended small gatherings.
Work and small gatherings are allowed under current COVID-19 rules, but "they aren't trying to do them safely," he said.
People need to keep their masks on and maintain a minimum of 6 feet between each other, he said.
As Halloween approaches, he said county residents need to remember to keep gatherings small — five or fewer people.
While gathering outside, like at a pumpkin patch, is allowed, he said participants still need to follow masking and distancing rules.
