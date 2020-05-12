Small brick-and-mortar stores — from clothing retailers to shoe stores to yarn shops — were ordered six weeks ago to shut their doors, as part of the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
With no income, business owners laid off their employees and were left to figure out how to do what they were legally able to — online and phone orders, with shipping as a requirement.
Many applied for federal assistance, such as loans, but some say they are unsure how helpful the aid will be to their businesses.
For La Conner shops, which depend on a seasonal influx of Skagit Valley Tulip Festival visitors, the shutdown has been devastating, said Christina Jennings, president of the La Conner Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and owner of Jennings Yarn and Needlecraft.
“When the lockdown started on March 24, we were just entering into tulip season, which is our single biggest moneymaker of the entire year,” she said.
Jennings said business owners have been flexible and many have pivoted to online sales.
But in conversations with shop owners, there is frustration that large big box stores have been able to sell nonessential items, while small shops offering the same products had to close, Jennings said.
“That’s been a real source of contention,” she said. “We’ll stand there on the sidewalk and we’re all saying the same thing.”
She said some businesses that have applied for government grants and loans have been left hanging.
“We got the short end of the stick,” Jennings said. “We didn’t have on-staff lawyers to help us get our applications done and get the money that was handed out.”
She said due to the timing and length of the shutdown, some businesses are unlikely to recover.
“It’s a huge hit for La Conner. We’re going to see a lot of businesses close because of this,” she said.
Jennings said the shutdown also impacts the chamber’s finances, because of the loss of lodging tax revenue, and the cancellation of events. She worries with chamber membership renewal coming up in June, many businesses will see that as an expense that is easy to cut.
On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee expanded options for nonessential stores, allowing them to start curbside pickup or drop-off — which, despite the shutdown, some already had been doing.
Under Inslee’s requirements for curbside retail, employees can deliver goods directly to customers’ homes, or pickup can be offered outside the business. There must be a minimum of six feet in all interactions between employees and customers, and it is recommended that stores place purchases directly in customers’ cars, the requirements state.
Ellen Gamson, director of the Mount Vernon Downtown Association, said the association is working with the city of Mount Vernon to designate a few curbside pickup spots on each block, with signage and barriers to mark them, to make curbside deliveries easier.
Janey Dodge, owner of Pavé Jewelry & Design in downtown Mount Vernon, said she plans to start curbside pickup and drop-off, but that some parts of her business, such as helping couples design wedding rings, will be difficult without face-to-face interactions.
“It’s kind of hard to turn that into a point-and-click,” she said.
Dodge said when stores are allowed to reopen to customers, she worries about social distancing in her small shop.
“I think being open by appointment is going to be an option and taking proper safety measures with masks,” she said.
In the meantime, Dodge, who is a sole proprietor, said she is adding online sales, but doing so is like starting an entirely new business.
“I see a long road of recovery ahead. It’s a good time for innovation and reinventing the wheel for my business,” she said. “I look forward to what that brings. There is a lot of hard work ahead. … Until we find a vaccine or herd immunity to get whatever back to ‘normal,’ there is going to be a new normal to adapt to whatever is going on.”
In downtown Burlington, Stowe’s Shoes and Clothing owner Peggy Stowe said she is hopeful the business will rebound when allowed to reopen.
Stowe said she is keeping tabs on how businesses are faring through a Facebook page for shoe retailers.
“In Georgia and Florida where (businesses) have already opened, business came back because there was pent-up demand for shopping,” she said.
Stowe said she isn’t concerned about social distancing in her large store, but shoe fittings that require close interaction may be a problem. She heard of a business using a plexiglass screen — with hole in the middle for a foot — to separate employees and customers during shoe fittings.
Stowe said she also heard about the potential use of ultraviolet light to kill the virus inside a store.
Stowe, who has been filling curbside and delivery orders with daughter Ashley Stowe, will get help soon.
The business received a Payment Protection Program (PPP) loan, which will allow it to bring back employees who were laid off.
She said the store will pay its 16 employees for their full hours — one of the stipulations required for loan forgiveness — but employees may not work their full hours.
When she applied for the loan, she had anticipated the business would be open again by now, and the store would be busy assisting customers.
Businesses can use the loan funds to cover employee wages and other expenses through June 30.
“Since we’re not going to be able to be open when it first starts, it’s kind of wasting that money for later when we could be open,” Stowe said. “It would be more helpful if we could be fully open.”
Duane Stowe, who is Peggy Stowe’s father and longtime owner of the store, said the COVID-19 shutdown is unlike anything he has ever experienced. Duane Stowe’s father opened the store in 1940.
“We’ve never had the store shut down before for anything,” Duane Stowe said in an interview in April.
He said the business has been able to survive the shutdown because it has a lot of repeat customers, but that there’s a different feel now.
“When they closed the restaurants, there just wasn’t any traffic,” he said. “People are just staying home.”
Duane Stowe said the store plans on recovering and staying in business, but it will be a new experience.
“As the American people, we’re able to roll with punches,” he said. “We’ll come out of this.”
In Sedro-Woolley, one store has gotten a taste of having customers again.
When the shutdown started, Cascade Fabrics applied to the state to be included as an essential business and was approved, said owner Bobi Kelley.
Kelley said the store, which is open for shortened hours, has supplied 100 local sewers with donated or discounted materials to make masks for front-line workers. The group has made 6,000 so far.
“I have a sign on the door that says (customers) must be wearing a mask to come in,” she said. “If they don’t have one, we provide one. I have hand sanitizer and gloves. The people have been very appreciative. I feel good about doing it.”
Kelley said she sees a market for masks and face coverings.
“I think these masks are going to be a fashion statement, we’re going to be wearing them for a while,” she said.
Kelley, 80, said it’s difficult to run the shop alone. She said she would like to rehire two part-time employees, but thinks it’s unlikely in the near future.
“I’m being realistic that this is going to have an impact for a while,” she said. “With the number of people who are unemployed, they won’t go out shopping and won’t have an income. Until I can see a little more security in whatever our new normal is — whenever we reach our new normal — I can’t justify it.”
