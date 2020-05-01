Small lenders such as community banks and credit unions got a leg-up to help their customers access new loan funding in the latest COVID-19 federal relief package, officials from the Small Business Administration (SBA) said Friday.
This bright spot comes after many small businesses were left hanging when initial funding ran out.
Applications for the Payment Protection Program (PPP) — low-interest loans to help businesses pay rent, utilities and retain their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic — reopened on Monday.
Jeremy Field, regional administrator for the SBA Pacific Northwest Region, said in a call with reporters Friday afternoon that out of 960,000 new PPP loans totaling $90 billion approved as of Wednesday, 82% of loans were made by small or medium-sized lenders whose clients are typically smaller-sized businesses.
A total of $310 billion in new PPP loan funds are available.
Mount Vernon-based SaviBank continues to process existing applications and will take new applicants until funding runs out, Andy Hunter, the bank's president, said in an email.
"It should be noted that the $30 billion set aside for small community banks was gone the first day as the community banks across the nation handled more applications than the regional or national banks," he said in an email. "The SBA department realized this and actually set aside eight hours for community banks under a billion dollars in assets to enter loans exclusively."
In addition to smaller lenders getting a leg-up, the average loan size has dropped from $206,000 to $94,000, as of Wednesday, according to SBA officials.
"All of this is encouraging," Field said.
There has been concern that larger businesses with significant financial resources were taking advantage of the loan program.
Field said the SBA is addressing the concern through new review procedures.
To qualify for a PPP loan, applicants must demonstrate the need for funds to continue operations due to uncertain economic conditions, and "it is unlikely that a public company with substantial market value and access to capital markets will be able to make the required certification in good faith," the SBA wrote in a FAQ page on its website.
Field said $2 billion in loan funds from the first round of applications have been returned or declined.
The SBA's other loan program — the Economic Injury Disaster Loan — also received additional funds in the recent relief package, but is not taking new applications at this time. The SBA is working to process a backlog of existing applications before it reopens the application portal, Cynthia Cowell, spokesperson for the SBA, said in an email.
Small farms (those with 500 or fewer employees) were made eligible for disaster loans — which promise an up to $10,000 grant — in the latest relief package.
