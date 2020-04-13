Goskagit

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


High schools throughout Skagit County will turn on their stadium lights at 8:20 p.m Friday to honor their high school seniors.

Schools statewide have been shut down since March 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will remain shut down the rest of the school year.

“It’s being called ‘Be The Light 2020,’” La Conner High School Athletic Director Kathy Herrera said. “So we are celebrating all our seniors, every one of them, by turning on our stadium lights.”

Why 8:20 p.m.? In military time, that is 2020 — a fitting time to honor those graduating this year. The lights will remain on for 20 minutes.

“We want to recognize not only senior athletes, but all seniors,” Burlington-Edison High School Athletic Director Don Beazizo said. “We want to reach out to all our Tiger seniors and let them know we still care and are thinking about them.”

More from this section

Load comments