High schools throughout Skagit County will turn on their stadium lights at 8:20 p.m Friday to honor their high school seniors.
Schools statewide have been shut down since March 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will remain shut down the rest of the school year.
“It’s being called ‘Be The Light 2020,’” La Conner High School Athletic Director Kathy Herrera said. “So we are celebrating all our seniors, every one of them, by turning on our stadium lights.”
Why 8:20 p.m.? In military time, that is 2020 — a fitting time to honor those graduating this year. The lights will remain on for 20 minutes.
“We want to recognize not only senior athletes, but all seniors,” Burlington-Edison High School Athletic Director Don Beazizo said. “We want to reach out to all our Tiger seniors and let them know we still care and are thinking about them.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.