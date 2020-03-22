State campgrounds across Washington will be closed through April 30, state officials announced Sunday.
These include campgrounds on property of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, the Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.
The decision comes after a Washington State Parks camp host at Bay View State Park in Skagit County tested positive for COVID-19.
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission confirmed Friday that a volunteer who lives in Island County tested positive.
The campground host worked at the park since early March but has not been active there since March 14, according to the news release.
“When they began feeling unwell, they took immediate action to quarantine themselves,” the release states.
Parks leadership has consulted with county health officials to determine who may need to be notified due to close contact with the campground host. Only one State Parks employee was identified and is self-quarantining for 14 days.
Health officials do not believe visitors or campers were put at risk.
State Parks decided to release all other campground hosts across the state from their duties beginning Monday.
The closure includes roofed accommodations like cabins and yurts.
“Day use areas and trails remain open,” the release states. “Due to the volume of people visiting Washington’s ocean beaches, we are asking the public to avoid those areas. People should continue to practice social distancing when recreating outdoors.”
Campers with reservations through April 30 will get refunds. Learn more at parks.state.wa.us/COVID19.
Fish and Wildlife’s water access and wildlife areas remain open, but visitors should bring their own sanitizer and toilet paper due to theft and increased usage of restrooms, the release states.
