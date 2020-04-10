State Ferries will remain on its winter sailing schedule through June 20 because of a decrease in demand for service.
The planned addition of service on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route and the start of a once-daily round trip from Anacortes to Sidney, British Columbia — both of which had been scheduled to begin April 26 — have been postponed.
Vehicle reservations April 26 through June 20 will be canceled, according to State Ferries.
The release of vehicle reservations on April 21 for the summer season has been canceled.
Ridership on the State Ferries’ system has been down about 75% compared to February last year, with walk-on passengers declining by 90% and vehicles by 65%, according to a State Ferries news release.
“We know schedule changes affect many people and we don’t make these decisions lightly,” Amy Scarton, head of States Ferries, said in a news release. “But following discussions with health authorities and state officials, we had to make this difficult decision in order to help slow the spread of the virus while still preserving some service options.”
State Ferries passengers can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying in their vehicles, washing their hands, staying at least six feet apart, and following recommendations from public health agencies such as wearing a cloth mask in public to protect themselves and others, the news release states.
