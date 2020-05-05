The sun is coming out at the most opportune time as certain outdoor restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic are easing today.
Most state parks — including the beaches at Deception Pass and Bay View — will open for day use only, while fishermen and hunters will be able to resume their seasons.
The lone state park in Skagit County that will remain closed is Kukutali Preserve State Park.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife will open fishing, hunting, and public access to wildlife areas as well as boat ramps.
“This is a pretty strange environment we are living in,” said Fidalgo Fly Fishers President Bill Keeler. “The closure was pretty shocking. The opening is equally disturbing. It’s just because what do you do once you get out there? We think we are ready to go out and fish as we normally do, but what’s normal these days?”
The reopening of recreation lands also applies to state Department of Natural Resources properties.
“Our visitor centers and group gathering areas will be closed,” said Anna Gill, communications director for the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission. “Visitors should avoid crowds as much as possible.”
A Discover Pass is required to park at state recreational lands and water access sites managed by State Parks and Natural Resources.
Physical distancing is a must, and visitors should wash their hands frequently, which means bringing all necessary sanitizing products.
Gill said guidelines for responsible recreation are available at parks.state.wa.us/COVID19.
“The members of our club are very responsible outdoors people,” Keeler said. “I don’t worry about them. They will just have to take the extra precautions of looking out for themselves and looking out for others. They’ll be prepared for what they will find out there, which could be crowds.”
Camping and other overnight accommodations on state lands will remain closed until further notice.
Statewide closures remain in place for intertidal shellfish havesting, pink shrimp and halibut fishing, and all fishing and shellfish harvesting in Marine Areas 1–4.
Fish & Wildlife offices and fish hatcheries will remain closed to the public.
All family fishing events, hunter education classes, outdoor workshops and other group activities have been canceled until further notice.
If guidelines are not followed, closures could return.
“If parks become too crowded our recourse is to close those locations,” Gill said. “Crowded parks lead to closed parks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.