Those wanting to get outdoors to fish and hunt will have an opportunity to do so beginning Tuesday.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife will reopen some recreational fishing and hunting, taking a phased approach following the state’s efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.
There are caveats, however. If anglers and hunters want to stay outdoors to pursue fish and game, they will have to do so locally while practicing social distancing.
“We’ve had so many people doing their part to stay home, and we’re seeing results,” said Kelly Susewind, Fish and Wildlife director. “We’re now at a point where we will soon be able to begin welcoming people back outdoors."
Many state wildlife areas and boat ramps will also reopen Tuesday for day-use only recreation, as will some recreational fishing per 2019-2020 sportfishing rules.
All freshwater fisheries will open under standard regulations, as will Puget Sound saltwater fisheries (Marine Areas 5-13). The exceptions are halibut, shrimp, and intertidal shellfish harvesting, which remains closed statewide as does coastal saltwater fishing and shellfish harvesting in marine areas 1-4, which includes coastal clam digs.
Local hunting for turkey and spring bear will open Tuesday, with the spring bear season extended until June 30.
Those venturing out will have to be more prepared than usual, bringing along plenty of patience.
Anglers are asked to practice physical distancing, avoiding crowds on banks, piers and boat ramps while launching one boat at a time to give others enough space to do so safely. They also should leave at least one parking space between vehicles and to trailer boats in the same manner.
Expect limited access to restrooms as staff begin to reopen facilities at wildlife areas and water access sites. Fish and Wildlife recommends bringing your own handwashing materials, toilet paper, masks or bandanas, and be prepared to change plans if sites appear congested.
With services at a minimum, anglers and hunters are asked to take away their garbage, including disposable gloves and masks.
While many state-managed land destinations are open for day-use, other local, tribal and federal land may remain closed, so anglers and hunters need to check.
Fish and Wildlife hatchery staff have continued to stock lakes throughout the closure. Locally, Campbell Lake received the most recent plant of 525 rainbows on April 16.
To help discourage travel, the department is suspending the sale of non-resident fishing licenses.
County health departments will work closely with Fish and Wildlife regional management in regards to concerns. If situations arise where mandates are not being followed, the department may act to close areas during future localized outbreaks in order to discourage travel or congestion-related spread of the virus.
It may also take the same actions if problems are noted at recreational sites.
"We're asking people to take what they’ve learned these past few weeks and continue putting these measures into play as they fish, hunt, and enjoy their local wildlife area," Susewind said.
