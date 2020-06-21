The state Department of Ecology is taking comment on emerging plans to clean up legacy contamination left beneath Sedro-Woolley’s Hammer Heritage Square from decades of underground petroleum storage including during operation as a gas station.
The city and oil company Chevron have reached a legal agreement with Ecology that outlines how the two may proceed toward cleanup. They’ve also outlined a public participation plan that states notices will be published online, in newspapers and through email lists as the project progresses.
Ecology is taking public comment June 22 to July 21 on those documents. The state agency will also host a public meeting online from 6 to 8 p.m. June 30.
The city owns the property at the corner of Ferry and Metcalf streets. Chevron USA Inc. operated a service station there from 1950-91.
The legal agreement between Ecology, Sedro-Woolley and Chevron will require the oil company to evaluate cleanup options and create a cleanup plan.
The documents, information on how to comment and information for how to join the June 30 meeting are available at bit.ly/Ecology-Chevron97502 or by calling Ecology Outreach specialist Ian Fawley at 425-324-5901.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.