MOUNT VERNON — It’s not just adults who are trying to come to terms with their new realities in these unusual times.
“This is the new normal. That doesn’t mean I like the new normal,” said Aubrey Papendorf, a student in Jefferson Elementary School’s Voyager Program.
In an effort to check in with his students, Voyager Program teacher Andy Bishop recently made a video with his class, which is made up of fourth and fifth graders.
The students were able to share their perspectives on the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
“When you actually ask kids how they feel, there are so many thoughts, feelings and understandings that come from that,” Bishop said. “I feel that there is sometimes a misconception that kids aren’t as deep or as thoughtful as they really are, because of their age. When kids, being very observant, perceive this to be true as well, a lot of the times they will clam up and not want to share their feelings.”
It’s not just their friends they miss. Many students are missing their teachers and their traditional schoolwork as well.
“I really do want to go back to school and do things the normal way,” Joseph Anderson said in a Zoom meeting organized by Bishop and sat in on by the Skagit Valley Herald.
Teachers have been getting creative in finding ways to connect with their students, including through Zoom and other digital platforms.
It’s not the same though, the students said.
“With this digital stuff, you don’t really get to see your teachers every day,” said Gavin Clifton.
At school, the students said, they learn better, not only because of their trained teachers but because of their classmates as well.
“I like the collaborative projects,” said Ella Young. “We work together and we get to create amazing things.”
Like many adults, they are finding the transition to working from home can be a struggle.
“I feel less productive,” said Baldeep Kaur. “I don’t have a desk or work space and I keep on putting the work off until the last minute.”
Teachers, Aubrey said, are trained to help kids learn and create methods and structures to help them do so. For children whose parents aren’t teachers, that can be a struggle.
“I much prefer normal school,” she said. “Connecting isn’t as easy when you have to type.”
Bishop’s students are managing to find the positives though, something they say is important to do right now.
“Every day we stay in quarantine there is less of COVID-19,” said Erin Douglas.
The students said in the weeks since schools were shut down they have been spending more time with their families and their pets, things that can be hard to find time for in the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
“I’ve gotten to try out some things I wouldn’t normally,” Erin said. “We got out the gummy bear making kit.”
While it may be difficult now, they know it will pass.
“If we all stay in and we don’t go out as much to spread it, it could be over quicker,” said Ella. “It could give health care workers more time to find a vaccine.”
