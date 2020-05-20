BURLINGTON — Volunteers distributed 100,000 pounds of potatoes Tuesday at Cascade Mall.
The russet potatoes were grown throughout the state to become French fries, tater tots and hash browns.
But the statewide shutdown of restaurants and schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic has left the state’s russet potato growers with large surpluses.
So, each family that showed up Tuesday was allowed to take two 15-pound bags.
The giveaway was one of several held throughout the state this spring. The goal of the potato farmers is to give away 1 million pounds.
Among those helping distribute the potatoes Tuesday were Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton and Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau.
The donated potatoes were grown by farmers in Grant, Adams, Benton and Franklin counties in Eastern Washington.
