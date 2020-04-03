The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community will offer residents a one-month extension on their use and occupancy tax payments, giving short-term relief to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Initially due April 30, residents will now have until May 30 to pay the first half of their 2020 tax bill without being charged late fees or interest, according to a news release from the tribe.
Use and occupancy taxes are paid by those who own structures on land leased from the tribe or by individual tribal landowners, according to the tribe’s website.
