About 100 employees of the La Conner School District received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, thanks to the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community.
The tribe, which has already vaccinated some of its most vulnerable members, tribal health care workers and first responders, decided to share its allotment from the state Department of Health with the school district, said Jeremy Wilbur, a member of the Swinomish Tribal Senate and the La Conner School Board.
“With COVID, a lot of kids, not just tribal kids but kids across the nation, are falling behind,” Wilbur said.
“We’re able to get kids, not just tribal kids, but our whole district, back in school safely.”
The La Conner School District brought back kindergartners and first graders to campus on a part-time basis on Monday, and in the coming weeks hopes to bring back more elementary school students.
