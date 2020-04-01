More than 2,000 tulip bouquets have been donated to area nursing homes, assisted living facilities, fire departments, hospitals and others in the community, through Tulip Town’s “Colors for Courage” campaign.
Anyone can donate a bouquet for $15.
On Tuesday, bouquets were delivered to Birchview Memory Care and Country Meadow Village — both in Sedro-Woolley — and to the Bellevue Fire Department.
Last week, 75 bouquets went to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island for military families whose loved ones had their deployments extended.
“People love knowing that someone else is thinking about them, and nothing says that more than fresh-picked flowers,” said Andrew Miller, co-owner of Tulip Town.
Now that Tulip Town has closed its fields to visitors, the donations will bring in income to help keep employees at the farm working, Miller said.
He said Tulip Town is working with a company to develop a virtual reality app to allow people at home to experience the tulips.
Miller said with the recent cold weather, the tulips are still a week to 10 days away from full bloom. He said the plan is to film video during full bloom and make the content available online.
