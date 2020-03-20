U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran of the Western District of Washington urged the public Friday to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 (the Coronavirus) by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or to the NCDF e-mail address disaster@leo.gov.
In coordination with the Department of Justice, Attorney General William Barr has directed U.S. Attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of Coronavirus fraud schemes.
“We cannot allow criminals to use the anxiety and fear surrounding this virus to further victimize our community,” said U.S. Attorney Moran. “Reporting this activity to the National Center for Disaster fraud will help law enforcement identify and ultimately prosecute those who try to profit using fraud schemes related to the virus.”
Some examples of these schemes include:
— Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.
— Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
— Malicious websites and apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
— Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.
In a memorandum to U.S. Attorneys issued March 19, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen also directed each U.S. Attorney to appoint a Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator to serve as the legal counsel for the federal judicial district on matters relating to the Coronavirus, direct the prosecution of Coronavirus-related crimes, and to conduct outreach and awareness activities. The Western District of Washington Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator is Assistant United States Attorney Brian Werner of the Complex Crimes Unit.
The NCDF can receive and enter complaints into a centralized system that can be accessed by all U.S. Attorneys, as well as Justice Department litigating and law enforcement components to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud schemes. The NCDF coordinates complaints with 16 additional federal law enforcement agencies, as well as state Attorneys General and local authorities.
To find more about Department of Justice resources and information, please visit justice.gov/coronavirus.
