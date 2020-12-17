Skagit County received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, and Skagit Regional Health plans to begin inoculating staff Monday.
Caitlin Svendsen, spokesperson for the health care provider, said 975 doses were delivered, and they are being put into cold storage.
This is the entire allotment the county will receive this week, according to a news release from the state Department of Health.
Skagit Regional Health is determining which health care staff are at the most risk of infection and should get the vaccine first, Svendsen said.
This story will be updated.
