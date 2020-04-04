MOUNT VERNON — Shelter Bay resident Carolyn Patterson is pleased that veterinary clinics have been deemed essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patterson’s dog, Smarty Pants (aka Smarty), is a nearly 16-year-old mixed-breed rescue who requires daily visits to the veterinarian.
“He was a throw-away,” Patterson said of her beloved Smarty. “He was covered in fleas and was in upper respiratory distress ... He’s a tough, sweet dog. He’s half blind and half deaf, but is real good at reading lips.”
Patterson and Smarty have a standing appointment for medical treatment at Parker Way Veterinary Clinic in Mount Vernon, where Dr. Martha Broda and office manager Jerry Broda are doing all they can during the pandemic for pets such as Smarty.
Local pet clinics that have chosen to remain open are adhering to guidelines from the American Veterinarian Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including instituting curbside check-in for their clients.
“So far, it’s going OK,” said Dr. Beth Scheenstra of Whistle Veterinarian Clinic in Anacortes. “We are doing what we need to do. And we are busy.”
Smarty suffers from renal failure, and must get fluids intravenously every day.
Nowadays, his appointments include his owner braving COVID-19 concerns to get her dog treated.
“The biggest thing for us is having them (clients) call us once they are in the parking lot and us going out and getting the leash or carrier,” Jerry Broda said. “We have people who just pop the hatchback and we grab the carrier.
“Logistically, it has worked out very well. We are trying to make it as safe as we can without having to shut our doors.”
Clients are asked to stay in their cars and place a call to the receptionist. Veterinarian technicians will go over history, symptoms, concerns and any questions.
Staff will retrieve the pet and bring it into the building.
“We will actually have the owners on their cell while we are doing the exam,” Jerry Broda explained. “That’s the beauty of cellphones. They are basically right in the exam room without having to be in the building.”
Scheenstra, meanwhile, chooses to call after the appointment and provide the owner with a synopsis of the visit.
Any paperwork is completed on clipboards with the clipboards and pens sanitized after each use.
Though she is making due, Scheenstra misses the way visits used to be done.
“I really miss my clients,” she said. “I miss the people. There is something to be said about that connection.”
Luckily for Patterson — and for Smarty — the Parker Way clinic has made the necessary accommodations during these unprecedented times.
“The entire staff is wonderful,” Patterson said. “They really go out of their way.”
Because of that, the clinic has seen an influx of patients coming from outside the area because their preferred vet has either shut down during the pandemic or is low on supplies.
One individual brought a pregnant bulldog to the clinic from south of Seattle.
“We’ll do everything we can to take care of the pets if we can,” Jerry Broda said. “Our staff is dedicated and phenomenal.”
Following every visit, everything is thoroughly sanitized.
“Our biggest concern is putting our staff at risk and putting other people at risk,” Scheenstra said. “There are just too many unknowns at this time, so we are taking all necessary precautions.”
And clients such as Patterson appreciate all that the Parker Way clinic does for them.
“I appreciate it to so much,” she said. “Smarty and I have done a lot together. We’ve been to agility, obedience and tracking clinics in Idaho and Wyoming. As a therapy dog, he has helped so many other people.”
So pandemic or not, Smarty will continue his treatments. When he returns home he gets chicken broth and his favorite meal, left-over meatloaf.
“I am doing everything I can for him because he has done so much for me,” Patterson said. “Eventually, it’s going to get so bad we will have to put him down. One of the techs told me there won’t be a dry eye in the place on that day.”
