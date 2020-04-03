MOUNT VERNON — In a normal April downtown, cars would be inching down South First Street and across the Division Street Bridge to go to visit tulip fields. Restaurants would be full and stores busy.
This is not a normal April. People are staying inside, restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery, and many businesses have closed because of Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some retail businesses — such as gift shops and other niche stores — are not considered essential and had to close to the public completely.
With foot traffic banned, some business owners have transitioned to online and phone orders, which are allowed under the order, as a means to survive.
Tri-Dee Arts is offering curbside pickup for art supplies and paint-your-own pottery kits, said co-owner Summer Houlihan.
Houlihan fills orders and takes them out to customers’ cars for pickup.
“It feels like I’m working at a fulfillment center,” she said. “It’s so contrary to brick-and-mortar.”
Many businesses stocked up on extra inventory in anticipation of Skagit Valley Tulip Festival crowds that now won’t come.
Houlihan said her store is looking at putting together Easter baskets full of art supplies to help sell off some of the inventory.
She expected the stay-at-home order would last longer, and she was right. Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday extended that order until May 4.
“We’re trying to be ahead of the curve and think ‘what’s the next thing we can do,’” Houlihan said.
ElSage Designs, which recently moved into a new retail space, expected 2020 to be a “break-out year,” said owner Phoebe Carpenter Eells.
Now the focus is on paying rent and keeping the lights on until the business can open again. While online sales will help, they’re a fraction what was projected this year, she said.
However, the community is stepping up to help.
“A lot of locals are making a point to shop small and support local businesses,” Carpenter Eells said. “I think people get it.”
In a normal April, heavy foot traffic keeps stores well-staffed, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to lay off or furlough their employees.
“I would definitely have staff on hand, that’s one major thing,” said Sarah Parker, owner of WildFibers yarn shop. “I’m sadly doing everything by myself (this year).”
Parker said she offers a “virtual shopping experience” where customers call and describe what they’re interested in, or she texts them pictures of products. After a phone or online transaction, she arranges for the customer to pick it up.
Parker said she has also started a virtual knit nights on video conferencing, which has been popular.
She said she feels lucky that her store sells a product people want during these times.
“People who knit and crochet really feel like it’s essential,” she said. “I’m sure there are businesses who are like ‘I’ll just wait until this is over.’ But if people wait until it’s over, that makes me worried for Main Streets everywhere.”
Ellen Gamson, executive director of the Mount Vernon Downtown Association, said there is no replacement for the loss of foot traffic for most downtown businesses.
“April in downtown is comparable to Christmas season as far as what they anticipate for their bottom lines,” she said.
But she hopes that business will be better in the long run, with businesses finding that their adaptations during the pandemic have use later on.
“My hope is that on the other side of this situation (businesses) could end up with an additional arm of their business that can be an ongoing source of revenue,” she said.
