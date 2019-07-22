In the "Holes in one" listings on Page B4 of Sunday's newspaper, the incorrect club was listed for Michael Tolf's June 13 hole in one at Overlook Golf Course.
Tolf used his 8-iron to ace the 112-yard No. 6 hole.
The newspaper regrets the error.
In the "Holes in one" listings on Page B4 of Sunday's newspaper, the incorrect club was listed for Michael Tolf's June 13 hole in one at Overlook Golf Course.
Tolf used his 8-iron to ace the 112-yard No. 6 hole.
The newspaper regrets the error.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.