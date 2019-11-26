A story headlined “Grants awarded for orca research” on page A3 of Thursday’s newspaper misstated the goal of a research project.

The Kwiáht Center for the Historical Ecology of the Salish Sea will evaluate how northern anchovy may fit in the food chain with chinook salmon and Southern Resident orcas.

The newspaper regrets the error.

