In a story headlined “Leaving plastic behind” on Page A1 of Thursday’s newspaper, the name of the Mount Vernon business that makes plastic straws was incorrect. The business is ECOPRO2.

The newspaper regrets the error.

A story headlined “Company aims to meet demand for paper straws” on page A1 of Thursday’s newspaper misspelled the company’s name. The correct spelling is ECOPRO2.

A story headlined "Company aims to meet demand for paper straws" on page A1 of Thursday's newspaper misspelled the company's name. 

The correct spelling is ECOPRO2. 

Load comments