A story headlined “Libraries, museum offer opportunities” on Page A3 of Wednesday’s newspaper erroneously reported the status of the Upper Skagit Library.
The library, in Concrete, is closed. It closed Saturday and expects to reopen in late April.
A story headlined “Climbing area closed due to falcon nesting” on Page A3 of Monday’s newspaper erroneously reported the extent of the closure.
The closure applies to the Newhalem Crag East and the Newhalem Crag West, also known as Ryan’s Wall.
The newspaper regrets the errors.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.