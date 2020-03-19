A story headlined “Libraries, museum offer opportunities” on Page A3 of Wednesday’s newspaper erroneously reported the status of the Upper Skagit Library.

The library, in Concrete, is closed. It closed Saturday and expects to reopen in late April.

A story headlined “Climbing area closed due to falcon nesting” on Page A3 of Monday’s newspaper erroneously reported the extent of the closure.

The closure applies to the Newhalem Crag East and the Newhalem Crag West, also known as Ryan’s Wall.

The newspaper regrets the errors.

